A multi-state outbreak of salmonella could possibly be linked to the consumption of pre-cut melons purchased at grocery stores, health officials said Thursday. Kroger announced Friday that it is recalling its pre-cut cantaloupe, pre-cut watermelon and pre-cut melon mixes in Indiana and Michigan stores.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said at least 60 people got sick, including six in Illinois. Thirty-one people have been hospitalized due to illness associated with the infection but no deaths have been reported so far.

Most people who have been infected with Salmonella Adelaide bought pre-cut melon, including fruit salad mixes with melon, at Walmart or Kroger stores in the Midwest.

Health officials warned customers about the purchase of these products and also asked them to throw any of the pre-cut melons at their homes. However, CDC is not recommending people to avoid eating whole melons. Walmart and Kroger are cooperating with the investigation conducted by the CDC.

Illnesses linked to the pre-cut melons were reported from April 30 to May 28. Those affected range in age from younger than 1-year-old to 97 years old. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is working to identify the source of salmonella.

Salmonellosis is a type of food poisoning caused by the Salmonella enterica bacterium, which is mostly caused by eating food contaminated by salmonella. Symptoms of salmonella can begin 12 to 72 hours after a person is infected. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment. In rare cases, complications from salmonella can become deadly.

Most of the symptoms of a salmonella infection are stomach-related, including cramps in your stomach, bloody stools, diarrhea, cold and chills, fever, headache, vomiting and nausea. Elderly people, infants and anyone with weak immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

Every year in the U.S., salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations, and 450 deaths, according to CDC.

