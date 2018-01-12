Prince William recently wore a scrub suit during his visit to the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust in London.

People likened the duke’s appearance to Dr. McDreamy (Patrick Dempsey) from “Grey’s Anatomy” since both men wore scrub suits. And since McDreamy is no longer part of the hit ABC TV series, the publication noted that Prince William was there to fill in the void even though it’s only temporary.

The Duke of Cambridge got a closer look at two top surgeons using advanced robotic surgical technology called a da Vinci XI machine. He also watched the two surgeons operate on two cancer patients.

Following the successful surgery, Prince William likened what he saw to playing video games. “It’s the same as the PlayStation gear. You can see all the doctors have done PlayStation. They let me watch but not to have a go,” he said.

Kate Middleton’s husband could not also deny how impressed he was when he saw how the robots worked. “It’s fascinating watching the robot work, it’s just so precise. You see it so up close. You can really see how the human body is and how it works,” he gushed.

Prince William serves as the president of the Royal Marsden, a hospital that Princess Diana worked with as well.

Meanwhile, prior to his hospital visit, Prince William sat down for an interview with radio host Roman Kemp regarding Prince Harry’s upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle.

During their conversation, Prince William admitted that he has two “small” problems that he needs to figure out before May 19. Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding is set on the said date. This is also the date of the F.A. Cup soccer final match.

As of late, Prince William still has no idea what he will do so that he can be at Prince Harry’s wedding and also attend the game. But the prince still doesn’t know if he will serve as Prince Harry’s best man, because the 33-year-old has not asked his brother yet.

Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas - WPA Pool/Getty Images