Princess Diana’s wedding dress almost went adrift had it not been for her wedding dress designer, Sir David Emanuel.

During a recent interview, Emanuel shared some details about the late princess’ wedding day and said that everything seemed to look great on her. “The dress was on, the veil was on, the tiara was on. Just as Diana had finally finished, before leaving I said to her, ‘Did you double check the hook on your petticoat?’” he said.

But Princess Diana could not remember if she hooked it or not. “So I had to pull up the whole skirt, dive underneath the crinoline petticoat, go up and see if she had double hooked the petticoat because obviously had she not, it would have gone adrift,” he said.

After fixing Princess Diana’s dress, Emanuel had the chance to meet the Queen Mother. When the Queen Mother saw Princess Diana’s dress, she did not say anything. Emanuel was unsure if she liked his creation or not.

Meanwhile, Emanuel is part of the show “Say Yes To The Dress UK.” Every time she meets with the brides on the show, he reminds them that they are receiving so much more help than what the late princess received.

“The fun begins when the entourage arrives, you see. I had to give one entourage a lecture knowing the bride was very insecure. I said, ‘Look, I’m looking at six of you. You’re like a jury here. You’ve got all your tastes, you’ve got all your favorites, but you’re not helping the bride. Let me tell you, Diana had one person – not six – one. Her mother,” he said.

Princess Diana wed Prince Charles on July 29, 1981 at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. Fifteen years later, the couple decided to file for divorce. In 1997, Princess Diana passed away in a car crash in Paris.

Photo: VINCENT AMALVY/AFP/Getty Images