Meghan Markle is likely to receive Princess Diana's approval if the latter is still alive.

Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" on Wednesday. During his appearance on the show, the royal butler talked about the late Princess of Wales and Prince Harry's wife-to-be. "She would have picked her, that is the way forward," Burrell said about Princess Diana picking Markle for her son (via Express).

"What a force for good she is," he said about the "Suits" actress.

Burrell is also positive about the younger generations of royal that include Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Markle. "It is about the young team Windsor, they are the future of our monarchy. They will embrace people," the former royal butler said.

In another interview, Burrell believes that Markle will bring changes to the monarchy. He considers Prince Harry's fiancée a "game changer."

"As a divorced woman, as a mixed race woman, she will help to change the monarchy and bring it through into the 21st century," Burrell told The Sydney Morning Herald. "I see it as the right thing at the right time. And with Harry - I like to call him the 'people's prince' - I think he will come forward with Meghan and embrace the public in the way his mother did."

Since Burrell had served Prince Harry and Prince William's mom, the "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here" star was asked if he was expecting an invite to the royal wedding. According to Burrell, he is not expecting an invitation as it's been over two decades since he was with them.

"The boys have moved on - I belonged to their world over 20 years ago," Burrell explained.

For Burrell, Prince Harry and Markle will likely start a family soon after their royal wedding. According to the butler, the Duke wants to have a big family and he wants to have children soon.

On the other hand, Erin Specht, who dated Markle's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. for about 16 years, also said the same thing about the actress. According to her, Markle is "desperate to have a family of her own."

"She wants kids. She will be an amazing mother. Meghan will get pregnant in her first year of marriage if she can. For certain she will be trying for a baby on their honeymoon – she is going to be a brilliant mum," Specht said.

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall