Princess Diana would’ve been very proud of his little boy, Prince Harry, says his former butler Paul Burrell.

During his recent interview with an Australian TV network, Burrell also gushed over how much Prince Harry has changed throughout the years.

“He’s the people’s prince. He and Meghan are accessible, you can almost touch them because, let’s not forget, it’s Diana’s boy getting married and I think she would be very proud of the man her little boy had become. If you wrote this as a script for a movie you would say, no, that’s not credible, let’s change it because it’s extraordinary that [Meghan] has made it this far and she will be a member of the royal family,” he said (via the Daily Mail).

Burrell also said that Prince Harry deserves to be happy especially after he lost his mom at such a young age.

“People want Harry and Meghan to be happy, especially Harry because his heart broke when his mother died. She is becoming one of the most famous in the world and what power that brings with it. And power for good,” he said.

Meanwhile, Burrell has not been invited to the royal wedding even though he was once called “my rock” by Princess Diana. Years ago, he published a book called “A Royal Duty,” which seemingly offended Princes William and Harry.

Following its release, the siblings said that they could not believe Burrell would betray them, their mom, and the royal family after they trusted him.

“We cannot believe that Paul, who was entrusted with so much, could abuse his position in such a cold and overt betrayal. It is not only deeply painful for the two of us but also for everyone else affected and it would mortify our mother if she were alive today. If we may say so, we feel we are more able to speak for our mother than Paul. We ask Paul to please bring revelations to an end,” the brothers said in a statement.

Burrell responded to them by saying that his book was intended as a tribute to Princess Diana. He also said that he is extremely proud of his work.

Photo: Getty Images/JOHNNY EGGITT/AFP