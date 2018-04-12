Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie's wedding dresses will be strikingly different from the other.

Prince Harry's wife-to-be and his royal cousin have different tastes when it comes to fashion. Thus, when Markle and Princess Eugenie walk down the aisle this year, their bridal gowns will have striking differences. Between the two, the latter is likely to have a more contemporary design for her wedding dress.

"Princess Eugenie has shown us all over the last few years that she knows her own sense of fashion and is not afraid of colour and bold shapes even though she does tend to stick to knee length or over the knee hemlines," Kate Beavis, fashion expert from Magpie Wedding, told Express.

"Her fashion style is also very contemporary – we've seen leather jackets, standout hats and some pretty bold patterns - something many of the royals seem to steer clear of," Siobhan Mulholland-Cox of Cambridge Vintage Bridal shared.

"I think we will see something more contemporary and fashion-forward than Kate and Meghan's dress choices and I'd imagine this will carry forward to the bridesmaids too and how she chooses to style her besties," Beavis added.

Princess Eugenie's style is different from Kate Middleton and Markle's, but she "definitely knows what suits her and she sticks to it." "If ever someone had the opportunity to up-cycle and restructure an iconic 1980s wedding dress, it's Eugenie!" Mulholland-Cox said.

On the other hand, royal biographer Katie Nicholl thinks that Markle will stick with tradition when it comes to designing her wedding gown.

"So I think you will be probably pleasantly surprised for Meghan the 'rule breaker' when it comes to this dress," Nicholl said. "I think it's gonna tick all the right boxes: traditional, elegant, sophisticated, memorable, and fitting."

Prince Harry and Markle are tying the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The ceremony will begin at 12 p.m. (7 a.m. EDT). After an hour, the couple will depart for the carriage procession.

Princess Eugenie and her fiancé James Brooksbank will also exchange "I do's" at the same venue on Oct. 12. According to an insider, there is "zero competition" among Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank and Prince Harry and Markle.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson