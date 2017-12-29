Craig Hamilton-Parker, the U.K. psychic medium and author of more than 20 spiritual guidance books, is controversially credited with predicting both the Donald Trump presidency and the Brexit split in Europe.

The Southampton psychic is now making several bold claims about 2018 despite his 2017 predictions for a worldwide flu epidemic and a financial meltdown falling flat this year.

Among Hamilton-Parker’s 2018 predictions: A presidential impeachment attempt against Donald Trump will fail, a U.S. warship will sink, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un will be overthrown by the people and a volcano near Naples will erupt.

His website prediction regarding the North Korea fallout reads, "'Kim Jong-un will be fall from power later in the year – maybe December 2017 or January 2018' I know it looks like we are on the brink of war but my feeling is that he will be deposed by his own people."

He has continued making predictions over the past few months that were first made known in November of this year. Additionally, British Prime Minister Theresa May will remain in power, a massive break in the Antarctic ice shelf and the Euro will collapse.

One of his predictions -- that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be engaged -- didn’t wait for 2018 to come true as the couple made that announcement on Nov. 27.

Hamilton-Parker gained worldwide notoriety with the support of British tabloids touting his “Britain leaves the EU and David Cameron is force [sic] resign giving way to Boris Johnson” prediction in 2015. His Hard Brexit success claims, the Euro plummeting and U.K. thriving under a tech boom were all highly visible claims that -- in scattered parts -- later came true.

His controversial Sept. 11, 2015 claim to predicting Donald Trump as the winner of the U.S. presidential election in 2016 is a bit murkier. He first predicted Jeb Bush “becomes ill and is forced to quit” but after Trump won the Republican nomination in mid-2016, Hamilton-Parker “updated” his prediction to say “I think I may have been seeing Trump.”

Hamilton-Parker is the author of the 2014 book Psychic School: How To Become A Psychic Medium and What To Do When You Are Dead.