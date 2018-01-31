Law enforcement officials in Seville, Spain, say more than 8,000 pounds of oranges spilled out of a family’s vehicle after they were pulled over for suspicious driving.

Police in Spain arrested a family of five -- a couple, an adult son and two brothers -- on theft charges after four tons of oranges began tumbling out of their vehicle following a brief chase. Police told Europa Press that three vehicles were driving suspiciously close together in Seville before being pulled over and found not to have the proper permits for transporting such mass quantities of fruit.

Photo: Emergencias Sevilla

Despite having more than four tons of fruit between the vehicles, the suspects claimed the fruits were for personal consumption -- something the police labeled pulp fiction. The suspects claimed they were “coming from very far away and been stopping and collecting oranges along the way.”

However, a robbery report from Carmona law enforcement connected a missing shipment of oranges to the traveling orange family. The family of five was arrested after a brief chase along a dirt road in Seville and the oranges were found in both sacks and loosely jammed in the trunk and backseat of the vehicles.

Emergencias Sevilla's photos show the mass of loose fruit being taken from the vehicles via wheelbarrow. Smuggling of mass quanitities of fruits and vegetables is relatively common, although the use of ordinary vehicles is a less common sight for law enforcement in Spain.