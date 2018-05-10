Rafael Nadal is on course to break yet another open-era record that has stood for 34 years if he wins his Mutua Madrid Open third round match against David Schwartzman in straight sets.

The Spaniard is undefeated on clay in 2018 and is yet to drop a set on his favorite surface. He has gone 48 consecutive sets without defeat, which in itself is an open era record — the previous best being at 36 consecutive sets by Romanian legend Ilie Nastase. Nadal surpassed that record with his first win at the Barcelona Open.

The 16-time men’s singles Grand Slam champion can take one step further if he wins his match Thursday against the Argentine in straight sets when he will make it 50 consecutive set wins. Currently the record on any surface stands at 49, which was accomplished by John McEnroe in 1984 on the carpet.

The 31-year-old does look unstoppable at the moment and the odds will be on him to move past the American and make the record his own. He lost just three games as he dispatched Gael Monfils in the second round at the Madrid Open on Wednesday.

Photo: Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Nadal is the overwhelming favorite to add to his five titles at the Madrid Open having already won his 11th title first at the Monte Carlo Masters and then at the Barcelona Open. He is also gunning for a 11th French Open title at Roland Garros later this month and there will be very few betting against the King of Clay.

Nadal’s coach, Carlos Moya, was asked about the Spaniard’s main strengths ahead of his match against Monfils on Wednesday and the former world number one pointed to two things that he is most known for – his "mental strength" and "work ethic."

The Spanish tennis icon has been through numerous ups and downs in his career but has always managed to come out of it in the best possible way. He had a number of severe injury problems in the years gone by, but he always came back strong.

The most recent was in January when he suffered a hip injury during the Australian Open and did not play on tour until the start of the Monte Carlo Masters in April. But he was immediately back at his best and went on to win back-to-back titles.

Nadal struggled with a severe wrist injury in 2016 that saw him drop to number eight in the world, but he returned in 2017 to win six titles, which included two Grand Slams and return to the top of the men’s singles ranking where he currently now resides.

“I would say his work ethic and mental strength,” Moya said, as quoted on Tennis World USA. “On court, its impressive how his mind goes, he never gives up a point, never has a bad face.”

“It doesn't surprise me because I have been knowing him for a lot of time but you have to admire him. ... That's why he is very strong, he doesn't need many tournaments if he trains well. The most important thing is to stay healthy and confident. At 20 years you need to compete a lot, at 31 it's not,” Nadal’s coach added.