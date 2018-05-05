Former professional tennis player Robin Soderling does not expect to see Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic playing for much longer.

Nadal is experiencing a career resurgence since the start of 2017 as he ended last year with a record 10th French Open crown, a third US Open, an overall six titles and finished his season as the number one ranked player in the world for the first time since 2013.

Despite injuries making up most of his 2018, the Spaniard returned in time for the clay-court season where he is dominating like last year, having won titles at the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open so far, and is expected to win an 11th French Open as well.

Meanwhile, Djokovic is looking for his own career resurgence as the former world No. 1 has struggled since the start of 2017 with poor performances and injuries.

Having recently exited Monte-Carlo and Barcelona, his first events since an elbow surgery in February, the Serbian will take on Kei Nishikori in his opening round match in the Madrid Open on Sunday as he looks to get back to the form that saw him win 11 of his 12 career Grand Slam titles in a five-year spell from 2011 to 2016.

But while Federer, 36, is expected to retire in the next few years, Soderling surprisingly expects both Nadal and Djokovic, 31 and 30 respectively, to follow his lead.

Photo: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

"Tennis is very good at the moment," Soderling told Marca, as per Express. "We had a very long period of time dominated by three of the best tennis players of all time: Djokovic, Nadal and Federer. ... The others have struggled a lot, it is very difficult to stay in top ten in these moments, especially for the great balance that is there. Federer is 36 and will play at most a few more years. Nadal is 31 and I do not think he will play long, Djokovic is the same."

Whenever that does happen, tennis will have a completely new landscape with three of the greatest players of all time being absent.

That is why Soderling also believes it is imperative the next generation stamp their mark and start winning more major titles.

“It is important for tennis that new stars like [Alexander] Zverev or [Nick] Kyrgios, they manage to keep their balance with them," he added.

Coincidentally, Nadal recently spoke up about the prospect of retirement but quelled fears by stating he is not worried about it for now.

"My true feeling is that these kind of things are not going to happen forever, so I just try to enjoy and to play with full passion and with full energy and concentration, full love for the sport for as long as I can," Nadal said last month after winning the Monte-Carlo Masters. "I know the day to say goodbye is closer than 10 years ago. It’s something that I am not worried about, but it’s a real thing. So I’m just enjoying every day and trying to play with the best attitude possible, to keep being happy playing tennis."