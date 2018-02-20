U.S. music producer and rapper Young Thug, aka Jeffery Lamar Williams, demanded that fans refer to his new new moniker moving forward: "SEX." The "Slime Season" album series rapper and man behind the "I Came From Nothing" 2011 mixtape that launched his career has a new request for his hip-hop fans: "For now on call me SEX!!!"

The 26-year-old Atlanta-born artist formerly known as "Young Thug," asked his nearly 2.5 million Twitter followers late Monday to refer to him as the term "SEX" moving forward. "I'm changing my name to SEX...." he initially tweeted Monday. His stage name "Young Thug" first appeared outside of Georgia radars after he earned a spot on fellow Southern rapper Gucci Mane's 1017 Records roster in 2011.

For now on call me SEX!!! — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) February 20, 2018

The "Danny Glover" and "Stoner" singles that propelled "Young Thug" into the mainstream in 2014 may have to feature follow-ups in order to accompany his new sexual nickname. His 2016 album, Jeffery, could be considered as his only prior competing popular nickname. Responses to Young Thug's timely Twitter post believed that Blac Chyna's own sex tape was perhaps the reason behind the name change.

did you hear the new SEX tape? — Quadmft (@Quadmft) February 20, 2018

If "Snoop Lion" and "P. Diddy's" series of name changes in recent decades are any indication -- this name change isn't likely to last long.

In April 2015, Young Thug was involved in the Southern hip-hop beef between Birdman and Lil' Wayne. Young Thug's manager, Peewee Rosco, allegedly claimed he would "spray the bus" of Lil' Wayne in Atlanta and then was accused of carrying out the shooting and sentenced to 10 years in prison. But Roscoe later said he shouldn’t be held fully responsible for the shooting.

“[Birdman’s] financial dispute with [Lil Wayne] is what ultimately led to the shooting," Young Thug's manager claimed. As International Business Times previously reported, Rapper T.I., who has a relationship with both Lil Wayne and Young Thug, believes Roscoe was not responsible for the shooting and "took a charge" for someone.