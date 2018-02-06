Minnesota Democratic Rep. Tim Walz retorted to President Donald Trump by calling his policies "disastrous," after the POTUS remarked the less than enthusiastic response of the Democrats to his State of The Union Speech (SOTUS) was “treasonous.”

Democrat Representative of Minnesota, Walz, who was enraged after Trump’s remarks, said, "I didn’t serve 24 years in the uniform of this country to be called treasonous for simply disagreeing with your disastrous policies, Mr. President.”

Trump did not appear particularly happy with the Democrats' vapid response to his SOTUS on Jan. 30 and the Democrats weren’t happy hearing what the president had to say during his visit to a manufacturing plant in Cincinnati on Monday.

The POTUS, who appeared visibly discontented with Democrats’ apparent unenthusiastic response, said they were “like death” when they remained stone faced through the majority of his speech, while the Republicans cheered endlessly. He said the Republicans were “going totally crazy wild," reports said.

Referring to the applause by the Republicans, Trump said, "You’re up there, you’ve got half the room going totally crazy, wild — they loved everything, they want to do something great for our country."

While calling the Democrats un-American for their reaction or lack thereof, Trump said he vaguely recalled someone calling the response “Treasonous”

“Somebody said, 'treasonous.' I mean, yeah, I guess, why not? (Laughter.) Can we call that treason? Why not?” he said as the crowd erupted in applause. “I mean, they certainly didn’t seem to love our country very much.”

Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Getty

The comments came less than a week after he criticized the Democrats for not applauding his SOTUS. Trump said the Democrats’ attitude might affect any congenial discourse on Bipartisan Legislation.

The Stock Market plunge has put the White house in a difficult spot as all the gains made after Trump’s Proposed Tax Cuts vanished after the Dow Industrial Index announced its biggest point decline ever by 1,175 points Monday, CNN reported

Walz called the president’s attention to the tremendous decline in points, and asked him if he would claim responsibility for the fall.

However, Trump appeared visibly unperturbed during his speech in Cincinnati. He even said due to tax cuts there was a significant increase in the paychecks and decrease in taxes.

Referring to the rising wages, Trump said, while addressing the crowd in Cincinnati, “Right now, for the first time in a long time — and you’ve seen it — factories are coming back. Everything is coming back. They all want to be where the action is.”

Calling attention to the record low unemployment rate, he told the cheering crowd, “We have the lowest black unemployment in the history of our country.”