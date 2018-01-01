New Year’s Day is a fresh start, so it’s time to go out and celebrate the beginning of 2018. Luckily, there are plenty of restaurants where you can finish your holiday vacation. Dozens of major chains will be open.

Those who are nursing a New Year’s Eve hangover will be happy to know that there is plenty of caffeine and greasy food available. Coffee addicts can hit up Dunkin’ Donuts, Starbucks or Krispy Kreme. If you need a big breakfast with pancakes, bacon, hashbrowns or other breakfast staples, IHOP, Denny’s and Waffle House are all open.

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Of course, plenty of other chain restaurants will also be open. If you’re looking for a chain that’s more upscale, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse and P.F. Chang’s are both open on New Year’s Day too.

While social security offices, the United States Postal Service and the Department of Motor Vehicles are closed for the holiday, the majority of chains are open for business on Monday, Jan. 1. However, some franchise owners make different decisions, so you should still check the hours of your location to be sure.

Below is a list of over 30 restaurants open on New Year's Day 2018:

Applebee’s (restaurant locator)

Au Bon Pain (restaurant locator)

Baskin’ Robbins (restaurant locator)

Bahama Breeze (restaurant locator)

Benihana (restaurant locator)

Boston Market (restaurant locator)

Buffalo Wild Wings (restaurant locator)

Burger King (restaurant locator)

Chili’s (restaurant locator)

Cracker Barrel (restaurant locator)

Dave and Buster’s (restaurant locator)

Denny’s (restaurant locator)

Domino’s (hours vary, restaurant locator)

Dunkin’ Donuts (restaurant locator)

IHOP (restaurant locator)

Krispy Kreme (restaurant locator)

KFC (restaurant locator)

Long John Silver’s (restaurant locator)

McDonald’s (restaurant locator)

Olive Garden (restaurant locator)

Outback Steakhouse (restaurant locator)

Panda Express (restaurant locator)

Panera Bread (restaurant locator)

P.F. Chang’s (restaurant locator)

Pizza Hut (restaurant locator)

Red Lobster (restaurant locator)

Ruby Tuesday (restaurant locator)

Ruth’s Chris Steak House (restaurant locator)

Starbucks (hours vary, restaurant locator)

TGI Fridays (restaurant locator)

Waffle House (restaurant locator)