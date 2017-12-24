Luann de Lesseps spent Christmas Eve morning in jail. The “Real Housewives of New York” star was arrested for a variety of reasons including allegedly kicking an officer and threatening to kill people.

The Bravo star was in Palm Beach, Florida for holiday celebrations, and she was arrested there at 1:25 a.m. on Sunday. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, De Lesseps was charged with battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, being drunk and disorderly, resisting arrest with violence and two counts of threatening a public servant.

It isn’t clear where exactly the incident occurred in Palm Beach, but the Palm Beach Post reports that the assistant state’s attorney said that De Lesseps slammed a door and kicked one police officer. The state’s attorney, meanwhile, said that the reality TV star was telling people, “I’m going to kill you all.”

Judge Ted Booras determined that the former countess that could go back to New York and released her without bond. However, he reportedly mentioned she might have drinking problem. He told De Lesseps not to respond to his suggestion since anything she said could incriminate herself.

Photo: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

De Lesseps is due back in court on Jan. 25.

The mother of mother of two has apparently been trying to focus on her own well-being recently. As previously reported, she finalized her divorce with Tom D’Agostino Jr. earlier this year, but she isn’t dating yet.

“I’m not really dating. I’m taking time for myself,” Luann told ET Online just a few weeks ago. “I’m enjoying my children and my girlfriends … I’m getting my life back. I’m getting, you know, I’m looking for an apartment in the city. So, I’m just trying to get back on my feet. So, I don’t have time for boys right now, but that doesn’t mean I’m dead.”

She also might be focusing on “Real Housewives of New York.” Just days before her arrest, cast members posted photos on social media that led fans to speculate that they could be filming for Season 10 already. Photos from both De Lesseps and Bethany Frankel showed the ladies of “RHONY” getting into the holiday spirit.

However, no announcements about Season 10 have been made yet.