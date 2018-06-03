A school teacher in eastern Idaho was charged Friday with misdemeanor animal cruelty for allegedly feeding a sick puppy to a snapping turtle in front of his students in March.

Robert Crosland, science teacher at Preston Junior High School, could be fined up to $5,000 and jailed for up to six months if convicted.

The turtle, which was termed an invasive species, was first seized by the officials when they learned there was no permit for it. The animal was later euthanized the same month.

The police said in March they were increasing security in the area after the story created outrage on the internet, which led to threats. The incident also caused rival petitions for and against Crosland.

Parents too came forward criticizing Crosland’s action.

"Do we really want teachers killing living animals in front of impressionable junior high students?" a petition against him said.

"We Support Crosland," was the name of a counter petition people came up with, urging everyone to support a man who loved his job, with some also saying he did the right thing by feeding the puppy to the turtle as it was really sick and dying.

Annette Salvesen, a parent told Fox-affiliated KSTU-TV, “If it was a deformed puppy that was going to die anyway. Crosland is very much circle of life.”

Preston Police Chief, Mike Peterson said, "It was enough of a threat that our parents thought we ought to have a bit of a presence over there."

Photo: REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Preston School District officials said it was not a part of the school activities and took place outside the school hours.

A statement by the school district said, "The event occurred well after students had been dismissed and was not a part of any school-directed program, we emphasize that at no time was the safety of students or staff compromised."

“District administration was made aware of the issue soon after it occurred and immediately began the process of investigation and taking steps to ensure that this type of action could not be repeated,” the statement added.

Crosland continued to be employed in the school while the investigation was underway.

Jill Parrish, animal activist who filed a police complaint, said, “What I have learned in the last four days is disgusting. It is sick. It is sick. … Allowing children to watch an innocent baby puppy scream because it is being fed to an animal. That is violence. That is not okay.”

“There’s a lot of humane things you can do. Feeding a live animal to a reptile is not humane and it’s not okay,” Parrish added, stating even if the puppy was dying, this wasn’t the right thing to do.

“We’re investigating the facts and turning it over to the prosecutor. He’s the one who will determine if the law has been broken,” Franklin County Sheriff, David Fryar, had said in March.