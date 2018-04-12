Roger Federer played in San Jose, California, for the first time in his career when he faced Jack Sock in a charity game, and when asked why he had not played there before, he admitted he preferred to play the indoor events closer to home during the early part of his career.

San Jose hosted the SAP Open for two decades before it ran for the final time in 2013 and the tournament can count a number of top players as its alumnus. Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, Andy Murray and Milos Raonic have all won the tournament but Federer was never part of the draw despite it being an indoor tournament.

The Swiss ace thrives in indoor arenas, but chose not to travel to the United States in the early part of the year choosing to play in Europe or the Middle East. Federer has played a limited number of tournaments in America and they are only the major events.

Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Federer’s events in the United States were the U.S. Open, the Masters Series events in Indian Wells, Miami and Cincinnati and the ATP Finals when they were held there in 2003 and 2004. Apart from the five events the world number two has not played any other tournament in America since February 2000.

“I played a couple of tournaments in America in my career, I remember,” Federer said, as quoted by the Express. “My success on the tour came on indoors, so I played indoors when I could next to Switzerland. I could always lose, go home.”

“It's always a nice thing for a tennis player to sleep in your own bed, and if I wanted to come in America I always had to connect along tour. For some reasons, I didn't play in America in February."

“I was always asked to play, people were super friendly from the American tournaments especially early in my career,” the 20-time men’s singles Grand Slam winner added.

Federer is currently taking a break after announcing his decision to skip the entire clay court swing of the season, including the second Grand Slam of the year at Roland Garros, similar to the 2017 campaign.

The 36-year-old made the decision after his loss in the second round of the Miami Open to Thanasi Kokkinakis. It was just his second loss of the season having bettered his previous best start to a season (16-0) by going on a 17-match unbeaten run, which was ended by Juan Martin del Potro in the final of the Indian Wells Masters in March

Federer will return to action at the first major grass court tournament — the Gerry Weber Open — in Halle, Germany, in June after which he could play the Eastbourne International as he prepares for his assault for an unprecedented ninth Wimbledon title in July.