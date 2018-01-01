The 129th Rose Parade is set to take place on the streets of Pasadena, Los Angeles on the morning of New Year’s day. The annual festival that features varied and colorful floats and marching bands from across the globe.

According to its website, the theme of this year’s parade was “Making A Difference,” and called it a “way to honor and celebrate all of the people in our communities, who quietly and without desire for reward or recognition, act in selfless, generous and kind ways to aid or benefit others. “

“It's a celebration more than a century old - a festival of flowers, music, and sports unequaled anywhere else in the world. It's America's New Year Celebration, a greeting to the world on the first day of the year, and a salute to the community spirit and love of pageantry that have thrived in Pasadena for more than 100 years,” it added.

The 2018 parade features 44 floats, 20 equestrian units with approximately 400 horses, and 21 marching bands.

According to NBC affiliate KNBC, the 5 ½ mile parade route along would be along Colorado Boulevard from Orange Grove Boulevard to Sierra Madre Boulevard and traffic was cut off from the areas.

According to authorities, there was no credible threat of violence at the parade but law-enforcement officials were stepping up their presence at the event and taking steps to ensure a safe event.

People began camping out on the streets as early as Sunday night to catch the parade. Meanwhile, a host of broadcast and cable outlets will air the parade live. The live broadcast on CW affiliate KTLA features would feature all-day coverage beginning at 6.am including pre-parade shows like live interviews with parade participants, including celebrity guests who expected to ride on the floats and march in the parade. The station will also offer a live simulcast stream of the broadcast on KTLA.com, as well as through Facebook Live.

Other TV channels broadcasting the parade include ABC, Hallmark, HGTV, Univision, Red TV and NBC.

Time: Monday, Jan. 1 at 11 am EST/ 8 am PST

Photo: Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez

The displays at the parade include floral-decorated floats sponsored by a participating corporation or community organization, equestrian units, and marching bands.

Actor Gary Sinise, who is best known for his portrayal of Lt. Dan Taylor in the film “Forrest Gump”, was announced as the 2018 Tournament of Roses Grand Marshal. He would be riding in the parade and participate in the pre-game celebration of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game, the website said.

It added that as many as 80,000 hours of combined manpower each year for the event to be staged and the resources came from 935 members of the non-profit Tournament of Roses Association, a volunteer organization that aimed at organizing a New Year celebration that was recognized around the world.

“Each volunteer is assigned to one of 31 committees, with responsibilities ranging from selecting parade participants to directing visitors on New Year's Day, to hosting the press headquarters for media coverage of the Rose Bowl Game, to giving presentations about the Tournament to community groups,” the website added.