A former U.S. ambassador, appointed by Donald Trump, stated on Saturday that he believed the former president would once again support Taiwan if he regains the White House.

James Gilmore, Trump's ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, informed reporters in Taipei that Trump, despite not being an isolationist, aimed to encourage U.S. allies to take greater responsibility for their defense, reported Reuters.

Gilmore, visiting Taipei to address the Taiwanese think tank the Center for Asia-Pacific Resilience and Innovation, expressed confidence that President Trump would support Taiwan, as he did during his first term.

Gilmore will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen during his trip, although he won't meet with President-elect Lai Ching-te, who assumes office on May 20, due to scheduling conflicts. He mentioned that he plans to brief Trump on his visit and convey any messages from Taiwan if they are provided.

"I fully expect to write a memorandum and submit it to President Trump. What he does with these memos people send him we do not know," he said. "But I have made up my mind that I can be helpful."

Despite objections from Taipei, China claims Taiwan as its own territory. During Trump's administration from 2017 to 2021, Taiwan received robust support, including arms sales, which have persisted under President Joe Biden's government. Trump's conversation with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016, shortly after his election victory, sparked anger in Beijing, as the United States does not formally recognize Taiwan's government, while it brought delight to Taipei.

Gilmore, who served as the Republican governor of Virginia from 1998 to 2002, expressed that he believed the communication channels between Taiwan and the United States were already robust, and he did not see himself as a messenger. The United States is Taiwan's most significant international supporter and arms provider, much to the ire of China, which has escalated military and political pressure against the island.

Meanwhile, US intelligence officials assess that Russia and China are working more closely together on military issues, including a potential invasion of Taiwan, according to Bloomberg. This will lead to prompting new planning across the government to counter a potential scenario in which the countries fight in coordination.

According to the defense ministry's daily morning briefing on Chinese activities in the preceding 24 hours, 14 Chinese military aircraft breached the median line of the Taiwan Strait, approaching as close as 41 nautical miles (76 km) to the northern Taiwanese port city of Keelung, which hosts a significant navy base.