The City of Salem, Oregon, issued a warning Tuesday asking residents to avoid drinking tap water due to the presence of low levels of cyanotoxins.

The advisory issued by the city administration said young children, people with health issues as well as pregnant women should avoid tap water as low levels of cylindrospermopsin and microcystin, caused by algae blooms, were found in it. The advisory comes days after the Oregon Health Authority found toxic blue-green algae in Detroit Lake, the main source of Salem’s drinking water supply. Other affected areas include Turner, Suburban East Salem Water District, and Orchard Heights Water Association.

"Children under the age of six, people with compromised immune systems, people receiving dialysis treatment, people with pre-existing liver conditions, pets, pregnant women or nursing mothers, or other sensitive populations should follow this advisory," a release from the administration said.

The agency took samples of drinking water from the city on May 25 and the results confirmed the presence of the toxins at levels mentioned above the Environmental Protection Agency's Cyanotoxins National Drinking Water Health Advisories.

Health officials said the toxins cannot be removed by boiling or by the use of filters. Boiling the water can even increase the toxin levels, authorities stressed and advised parents to give children bottled drinking water until the advisory was lifted. It is, however, not clear when that will happen. Officials are currently monitoring the situation.

Consuming water contaminated with cyanotoxins could lead to various health problems including upset stomach, vomiting, diarrhea, and liver and kidney damage. Not just humans, but animals too could be affected if they drink the water. Pet owners should arrange for an alternate source of water and consult a veterinarian if the animals show signs of illness, the advisory warned.

Residents can use the water to shower and wash hands and dishes as well as to do laundry. However, parents should supervise children to ensure they don’t accidentally swallow the water while bathing, it added.

Meanwhile, there was panic as several residents in Oregon received text messages Tuesday night that said there was a "civil emergency in this area until 11:28PM PDT. Prepare for ACTION OEM,1,OR." The Marion County Sheriff's Office later clarified the alert was meant to warn residents about the tap water contamination and asked them not to worry.

“The alert that was sent had to do with the water drink notice, sent on behalf of Marion County," said Cory Grogan, a spokesman for the Oregon Office of Emergency Management. "There were additional details that were supposed to go out, but for some reason it went to the default message instead.”

Photo: RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images