Samsung Electronics is expanding its Galaxy S9 series. The South Korea giant has introduced not just one, but two new color options for the S9 and the S9+ flagship smartphones.

The biggest rival of Apple in the smartphone industry introduced Wednesday via its online newsroom the Sunrise Gold and Burgundy Red editions of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ handsets. The new color options are joining the four models that are already available worldwide, namely, Midnight Black, Titanium Gray, Coral Blue and Lilac Purple.

Photo: Samsung Newsroom

In its press release, Samsung stated that the Burgundy Red Galaxy S9 and S9+ are hitting the South Korean and Chinese markets in May. Korea Herald learned directly from the company that consumers in the two countries can expect the red variant to hit shelves on May 25.

Samsung did not mention if the Burgundy Red edition is coming to other markets. However, it indicated that the Sunrise Gold edition is the color option to come to select markets around the world including Australia, Chile, Germany Hong Kong, Korea, Mexico, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam. It didn’t mention the United States, but the country could be part of the additional markets that will be revealed soon.

The tech giant announced the new color options a week after it revealed to the public that the Galaxy S9 series has already surpassed the 1 million mark in terms of units sold. Samsung appears to be determined to expand the reach of the S9 and S9+ with the addition of new variants.

It also comes a week after the company first debuted the Burgundy Red edition in China. At the time, Samsung admitted that it chose to introduce the new color option in the country, so it could revitalize its struggling performance there.

According to Samsung, the Burgundy Red edition features one of the deepest red colors available in the market. It has restrained gloss for added density and its appearance is a mixture of contemporary and traditional.

On the other hand, the Sunrise Gold edition features a satin gloss finish that glows and glimmers. The color option is said to exude the feeling of both vibrancy and calm. Its sophisticated look is targeted at consumers who want a stylistic touch of high fashion on their mobile device.

“People want to be able to express their style and personality through their technology and color is a big part of that personalization,” Samsung Electronics CMO and executive vice president Younghee Lee said. “The new editions extend the color offerings of Galaxy S9 and S9+ with vibrant styles that embrace a modern and classic feel.”

Photo: Reuters/Sergio Perez