San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has been charged with felony domestic violence and three other offenses stemming from a February incident with his girlfriend, authorities said Thursday.

The 24-year-old football player reportedly attacked his live-in girlfriend during a dispute at their home in Los Gatos, California, Santa Clara District Attorney's office said in a press release.

On Feb. 11, police responded to disturbance call at the residence where they spoke to the alleged victim. The 28-year-old woman suffered bruises and a "ruptured eardrum." According to police, Foster dragged her by her hair, threw her out of the house and punched her in the head at least eight times.

Foster is due for arraignment on Thursday at the Hall of Justice in San Jose, California. He faces several felony charges including "domestic violence with an allegation that he inflicted great bodily injury, forcefully attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime, and possession of an assault weapon," the press release said.

"Our focus is on holding accountable those who hurt their intimate partners," deputy district attorney Kevin Smith said in a statement. "Our office handles between four and five thousand domestic violence cases each year. We only hope that this case illuminates the tragic regularity of the rest."

Additionally, Foster was charged with misdemeanor possession of large capacity weapon magazine. The district attorney said that during a search of his home, police discovered a Sig Sauer 516 and a large-capacity magazine, which are both illegal to own under California law. He faces more than 11 years in prison if convicted.

"The 49ers organization is aware of today's disturbing charges regarding Reuben Foster," the team said in a statement. "We will continue to follow this serious matter. Reuben is aware that his place in our organization is under great scrutiny and will depend on what is learned through the legal process."

The 2017 NFL draft pick has had run-ins with the law in the past. Foster was charged with second-degree marijuana possession on Jan. 12 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, a Class A felony in the state, according to ESPN. He was released the same night on a $2,500 bond.

Photo: Robert Reiners/Getty Images