Sponsored content from Modern Luxury

With the bustling Miami International Boat Show in February, thoughts are drawn to the high seas. These terrific timepiece recommendations deliver waterborne elegance.

Omega De Ville Trésor

With a deep-sea blue execution on its sleek satin-finish strap topped with a bright white dial, this steel version in Omega’s classic Trésor collection seems particularly apt for nautical nights. A reserved 36 mm case size, thin case execution, pavé diamonds working in alternation on both sides of the bezel and a special diamond-set crown etched in lustrous red HyCeram material all add up to a shipshape style statement. Westime; omegawatches.com

Photo: Modern Luxury

Hamilton Jazzmaster Open Heart Lady

This evocative 34 mm ladies’ version of the brand’s popular Jazzmaster automatic timepiece offers a fascinating view into the watch works via a triptych of “flower petal” windows on the shimmering mother-of-pearl face, as well as an open caseback view. While this timepiece is pretty, it’s also practical: Its decorated H-10 movement on view also packs a whopping 80 hours of power reserve.

Photo: Modern Luxury

Frederique Constant Slimline Moonphase Stars Manufacture

A sparkling night at sea demands an equally scintillating timepiece. Based on the Swiss watchmaker’s in-house FC-701 automatic movement, and with a 42-hour power reserve and an elegant moon phase indicator at 12 o’clock that is easily adjusted by the single crown, the 38.8 mm Slimline Moonphase timepiece is set with 60 diamonds on the bezel and sports a series of applied stars on the jet-black face. frederiqueconstant.com

Photo: Modern Luxury