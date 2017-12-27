The Seattle Seahawks find themselves in an unfamiliar position, needing help to reach the playoffs in Week 17. The Los Angeles Rams have already clinched the NFC West title, leaving Russell Wilson and Co. chasing the conference’s final wild-card berth in the 2017 NFL season.

The No.6 seed in the conference has come down to Seattle and the Atlanta Falcons. Both teams share a 9-6 record, but the Falcons hold the tiebreaker because Atlanta won in Seattle in Week 11. While the Seahawks don’t control their own destiny, the Week 17 schedule gives them a real chance to enter the playoff picture in the regular-season finale.

Seattle is still alive because everything broke right for them in Week 16. Not only did they beat the Dallas Cowboys in what was essentially an elimination game, but the Falcons lost to the New Orleans Saints with a chance to clinch a playoff berth.

A Seattle win and an Atlanta loss or tie get the Seahawks in the postseason. The first part of that equation is likely to happen with Seattle hosting the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona has nothing to play for, having already been eliminated from playoff contention with a 7-8 record. The Seahawks are 9.5-point favorites in Sunday’s must-win game, per OddsShark. Seattle won in Arizona 22-16 on Nov. 9.

Atlanta is favored in their upcoming matchup, as well, but winning in Week 17 certainly won’t be easy. The Falcons are 3.5-point favorites at home over the Carolina Panthers, who still have something on the line.

Carolina is trying to win the NFC South, and they’ve got an outside chance of landing the NFC’s No.2 seed and a first-round playoff bye. The Panthers have already beaten the Falcons this year, winning 20-17 in Carolina in Week 9.

The Panthers are two games ahead of Atlanta in the NFC South standings. Carolina’s only loss in their last eight games was in a visit to New Orleans.

Only the New England Patriots have had more success than Seattle since 2012. The Seahawks have made the playoffs and won at least one postseason game in each of the last five years.

Seattle was defeated by Atlanta in the divisional round of last year’s playoffs. This year’s No.6 seed will face either the Rams, Panthers or Saints on wild-card weekend.