Sebastian Vettel is confident that Lewis Hamilton and he can get on with each other as they battle for the 2018 Formula 1 Drivers’ world championship despite having a falling out last season.

The Ferrari driver’s title challenge in 2017 was the first real form of competition the Mercedes team have had from another team since they began dominating the sport in 2014 when the V6 Turbo engines were introduced. But it was still not enough as the Silver Arrows team won both the drivers’ and constructors’ titles.

Vettel and Hamilton seemed to get on well as they began fighting for the title last season, but their relationship soured after they collided at the Azerbijan Grand Prix. After the race in Baku, there was minimal communication between the two drivers until the end of the season, but they seemed to have buried the hatchet going into the 2018 campaign.

The Briton hinted at some underlying animosity at the season opening race in Australia in March when he said that he saved his best lap in qualifying for the end to wipe the smile of Vettel’s face, but immediately stated that it was a joke.

Vettel seemed to have taken the jibe in the right spirit and is confident that they can get on well as they prepare to battle it out for the title yet again this season. Ferrari won the opening gambit as the German driver took the top spot in Australia much to the surprise of Hamilton and Mercedes.

"He said he was joking and I believe him,” Vettel said ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, as quoted by Sky Sports. "I think we are old enough, I don't think we need to go on that sort of level.”

"It's fine as long as we joke with each other and I think even if we are very different persons, I think we share — all of us — a common passion and that makes us quite equal again. We love racing and we try to do our best, once we're in the car and beat all the others. I think in that regard, I don't see why we shouldn't get on with each other," he said.

Mercedes were clearly the quickest car during the opening race weekend of the season in Australia, but were still beaten to first place by rivals Ferrari. Vettel made use of a virtual safety car period during the race to make up 15 seconds on Hamilton and take the win, which otherwise would have been impossible due to the raw speed of the Mercedes cars.

The Ferrari driver admits that they were better off at the same point last season and made it clear after his win in the first race that the team needs to have a lot more to challenge the reigning champions on a regular basis.

“At the moment we're a bit worse off," Vettel said after his win. "Last year we had more pace at this point."

Four-time world champions Hamilton and Vettel will resume their battle at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, and despite having the quickest car on the grid, the Briton has warned against taking the Ferrari lightly. Especially at the desert circuit where the Italian team has prospered in the past.

Vettel won the race at the Sakhir circuit last season after a quick strategy change from the team, and Hamilton is certain they will again be quick as he feels the hot temperature in Bahrain suits the Ferrari more than Mercedes.

“Their performance is better than it looked," Hamilton said. "Ferrari are going to be quick on the straights."

"They are going to be rapid at the next race, they are going to be good in Bahrain. They are always good on hot circuits — even though it is a night race it is tough on the tyres," he said.