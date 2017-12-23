Christmas was almost ruined for a Warren, Michigan family Thursday as a man broke into their home to steal the gifts right out from under the tree. However, the real-life Grinch made a fatal mistake that led to his arrest by Warren police Friday, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

Warren police stop present stealing Grinch from ruining family's Christmas https://t.co/7zQmQ8vCtw pic.twitter.com/nmwNVzKnpf — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) December 21, 2017

A security camera caught the unidentified man as he broke into the home of Amanda Larue, 27, in the Detroit suburb. He stole gifts for Larue’s 8-year-old daughter as well as their TV, all while using treats to distract their dog Lucy. He did not make it especially far with his haul, as police found a cell phone he left at the home. He was immediately identified and tracked down to a home in Warren, which he had hastily abandoned in favor of a “crack home” in Detroit, where he was arrested.

Per the Fox 2 report, the man had a history of criminal activity, including weapons and drug charges. Police raised funds for the family so they could have the Christmas they wanted before their gifts were stolen, collecting $500 for gifts and $100 in food donations, Detroit Free Press reported. The public also chipped in, with one man giving Larue’s daughter a new bicycle. Police commissioner Bill Dwyer did not have especially kind words for the Christmas thief.

"He's a scumbag taking advantage of vulnerable people," Dwyer said.

This was not the first such case this holiday season, as another man was hit with home invasion charges in the Detroit area Friday for doing basically the same thing.