South Korean Idol singer and actor Seo Min-woo was found dead at his home in Gangnam, one of the 25 local government districts which make up the city of Seoul, South Korea on Sunday. He was 33.

According to a report in Soompi, an English-language website focusing on Korean pop culture, Min-woo died of cardiac arrest. It said that paramedics reached his home in Gangnam where he was then declared dead.

Born on Feb. 8 in 1985, Min-woo was also the leader of South Korean boy band group 100% which made its debut in September 2012 under South Korean singer Andy Lee's company TOP Media. They released their first album named “We, 100%” shortly after.

One of the eldest members of the team, Min Woo-jung, said in a statement, "It is a sudden news, 100% members including bereaved family members, fellow entertainers and all employees of TOP Media are mourning the deceased with a heartbreaking feeling. .. All the people who know him are more sad because they know his tenderness and sincerity."

His official affiliate, TOP Media, also released a statement of his demise.

“This is TOP Media. We apologize for delivering this sudden and heartbreaking news.Our artist 100% Min-woo left our side on March 25. He was found without a pulse at his home in Gangnam. 911 first responders arrived but he was declared dead. His family, 100% members, TOP Media colleague artists, and staff members are all grief-stricken and mourning due to the unexpected sad news. As the oldest member of his team, Minwoo lead his members and truly loved fans as he was warm-hearted. Because everyone who knows Minwoo is aware of his kindheartedness and faithfulness, the sadness is even greater.”

In the statement, the company further added that the funeral for the singer would be held quietly according to the will of the family and that they mourn deeply for the deceased.

Min-woo was featured during Lee’s promotion for his song “Single Man” in the year 2009. Apart from singing, Min-woo was also quite active as an actor. He starred in 2006 Korean drama “Sharp 3” along with 2007 drama named “The King and I." He also acted in movies named “Crazy Waiting” and “Where Are You Going?”

Reports state that he joined the army in March 2014 and entered the 306 reserve located in Uijeongbu, a city in Gyeonggi Province. He finished his mandatory military service after 21 months in December 2015.

Reports state that before Min-woo even decided to join the entertainment industry, he used to be a famous “Ulzzang” which is a popular South Korean term meaning “best face” or “good-looking."