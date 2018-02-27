Serena Williams recently got a big surprise from husband Alexis Ohanian to celebrate her return to tennis.

On Tuesday, Feb. 27, Ohanian posted on Instagram that he celebrated Williams’ big court comeback by putting up several billboards. However, what made the billboards special was that they featured the couple’s newborn daughter, Alexis Olympia, and the message, “Greatest Mother Of All Time.”

The Reddit co-founder wrote in the caption that he put up the images in Palm Springs and that he made the graphics himself. Check out his sweet tribute to Williams below!

The 36-year-old tennis champion got emotional when she saw the billboards and made sure to let her husband know how touched she was. “Literally am crying. This is so sweet. I love you,” she wrote in the comments section of the post.

Ohanian responded, "See you soon, GMOAT."

Meanwhile, Williams also gave fans an update on their only child earlier this month. She shared an adorable snap of Alexis Jr. holding a mini pink Wilson tennis racket and predicted her future as a tennis superstar in the caption.

“Olympia Ohanian, at match point, championship point, even without her shoes she’s hard to beat. Serving now For her 12th Wimbledon title. 3 more than her mum Serena,” she captioned the photo.

It hasn’t all been rainbows and sunshine for the family of three, however, as Williams and Ohanian previously confessed that they had a hard time coping with being first time parents shortly after welcoming their daughter.

In an interview with Vogue, Ohanian said his wife felt the stress of being a mom after returning home with their daughter a week following the delivery when they learned that their night nurse was no longer around to help.

“I was happy to change diapers but on top of everything she was going through, the feeling of not being able to help made it even harder,” Ohanian recalled. “Consider for a moment that your body is one of the greatest things on this planet, and you’re trapped in it.”

Williams explained that she felt frustrated every time she heard her baby cry and experienced an emotional roller coaster during these moments.

“Sometimes I get really down and feel like, Man, I can’t do this. It’s that same negative attitude I have on the court sometimes. I guess that’s just who I am. No one talks about the low moments — the pressure you feel, the incredible letdown every time you hear the baby cry. I’ve broken down I don’t know how many times. Or I’ll get angry about the crying, then sad about being angry, and then guilty, like, Why do I feel so sad when I have a beautiful baby? The emotions are insane,” the athlete shared.

Williams added that she is thinking of becoming a full-time mom in the future, but she wants to win a few more trophies before she settles down for good.

“To be honest, there’s something really attractive about the idea of moving to San Francisco and just being a mom,” the tennis champ dished. “But not yet. Maybe this goes without saying, but it needs to be said in a powerful way: I absolutely want more Grand Slams. I’m well aware of the record books, unfortunately. It’s not a secret that I have my sights on [beating the record with] 25.”

What do you think of Ohanian’s surprise for Williams? Tell us what you think in the comments!

Photo: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris