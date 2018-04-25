Wild sex parties hosted in an upscale community in Colorado angered the neighbors as they raised concerns about the events and its exposure to children. People living at Avery Way in Castle Rock complained about “disturbing sounds” coming from the home as well as parking issues and drunken revelers.

According to an invitation of the party, 400 guests were invited with 87 people, including 35 couples, sending a "yes" RSVP to the event. The invitation references the "Thunderstorm Play Palace" and boasts a 7,500-square-foot area with alcohol, food and a chocolate fountain.

“Some of them are so old that they struggled walking up the stairs,” one woman said about the guests, adding that the attendees even brought their own festive refreshments. "(One) had four crockpots showing up like they're going to a Bunco party or something," the neighbor said.

According to the invitation, donations are taken at the door, $70 for couples and single men, and $20 for women.

The major concern about the event was of exposure of the sex party to the children.

“You can hear people doing what they’re doing,” one neighbor said, according to the New York Post.

The host of the sex parties is a married father but his identity was not revealed. He told Fox 31 he received “significant harassment” from neighbors for hosting the events. He also complained that neighbors vandalized a guest’s car. Neighbors also reportedly tried to block his driveway with trash cans, he said.

The party organizer said he understands his neighbors' concerns and made efforts to conceal anything that might be offensive. He told local media that he is the victim in this whole situation.

"There are no open areas you can see outside to have the children or anyone see what they don't want to see," he said, adding that sound-proofing was installed in the home so that the noise did not go outside.

Still, neighbors said they could hear disturbing sounds coming from the home, which they were concerned might have been heard by children as well.

An investigation was launched by the Castle Rock Police Department, which is working with the neighborhood home-owner association and city officials. However, the party organizer was not breaking the law as the events were contained to the privacy of his home.

Photo: Reuters/Evan Semon