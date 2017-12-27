Season 8 of "Sister Wives" is just around the corner on TLC, and fans of the series are eager to find out what will be happening with the several members of the Brown family. However, three members of the family in particular will likely once again take fans' focus—Meri, Robyn and Kody Brown.

Fans have always been intrigued by the relationships between the family Patriarch and his first (and formerly legal) wife, as well as his fourth (and currently only legal) wife. Following Meri and Kody's divorce, Robyn's pregnancy with daughter Ariella, and Meri's catfishing scandal, the interest in the three has only continued to spike.

Now, with the family bringing their lives back to television once more, fans want to know what they can expect to see. Here's what is next for all three members of the Brown family.

Photo: TLC

Kody:

According to the trailer for the new season, the Brown family patriarch will not only be focusing on marrying off his second daughter, Mykelti, and meeting his daughter Mariah's girlfriend Audrey, but he will also be dealing with some other big issues, Madison will be revealing to her big family that she and husband Caleb are going to make him a grandfather, but there will also be devastation when he and Christine get news that one of their other daughters, Ysabel, may be suffering from scoliosis, meaning there may be more medical challenges facing the family as a result.

However, the biggest challenge for Kody will undoubtedly be his marriage with Meri, as the two have not been the same since the divorce and Catfishing scandal. In the trailer, it appears that she is ready to take their marriage to an intimate level again, but Kody still feels betrayed from the situation, and tells her he isn't ready to go there just yet. If his feelings remain that way, it could finally push Meri away for good.

Meri:

In addition to meeting her daughter's girlfriend and dealing with her marriage to Kody still struggling, Meri will be dealing with new questions about whether or not she even wants to remain committed to the family. After revealing a desire to open a bed and breakfast back in Utah, her decision will be questioned by Christine, Janelle and Robyn, especially considering her struggles with Kody.

Fans have been questioning her relationship with the family as well, especially after one of her tweets caused concern, following news she has in fact opened the bed and breakfast.

Robyn:

Surprisingly, Robyn doesn't appear to have one specific storyline or another in the new trailer, with less focus on her and more on the issues with Kody and Meri, as well as the family's kids, though it appears she will be in the room as Madison gives birth to her son, Axel, which might mean there is something fans don't know about why she is there, whereas her mother, Janelle, seems not to be.

The new season of "Sister Wives" premieres Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.