Cross Forward Consulting has just launched a new update for its Sleep++ sleep tracking app. Version 3.0 brings automatic sleep tracking to the app, so users won’t have to manually set it up just so it can keep track of sleep quality, length and other metrics at night.

The developer started rolling out the latest version of Sleep++ Tuesday. The Automatic Sleep Tracking feature has long been requested by users, so it’s a good thing that it’s finally here. What the inclusion of this new feature means is users will no longer have to manually start or stop the Apple Watch from tracking their sleep.

“All you have to do is wear your Apple Watch while you sleep and Sleep++ will take care of the rest. No need to start/stop your sleep each night,” the developer noted in the release notes. The developer then indicated that the Automatic Sleep Tracking feature is simple and clear to understand. “For each night you get a straightforward report of how long you slept and how restful you were during the night.”

MacRumors reports that the new feature does its work the moment Apple Watch wearers go to bed at night. However, if users want more precise tracking on their sleeping patterns and other data, they still need to use the manual options available in the Apple Watch app.

Version 3.0 also comes with other features. There’s now a bedtime reminder that helps users establish a more consistent sleep schedule. Also, as mentioned earlier, the automatic mode creates reports for last night’s sleep quality. The update comes with a notification for the reports or summaries. Lastly, the new Sleep++ update allows users to set nightly sleep goals and the app will inform them if they are consistently reaching their goals.

It’s worth noting that the Apple Watch smartwatch does not have built-in sleep tracking capabilities. This is because the Cupertino giant designed the wearable to be charged at night and worn during the day. However, more and more owners want to keep track of their sleeping patterns, and they resort to using third-party apps for the missing functionality.

The latest version of Sleep++ is clocking in at 5.9 MB. It also requires iOS 11 or later for the devices it can pair up with, so it is compatible with the iPhone 5s and newer models only. While the app in itself is for free, users will have to pay $1.99 to remove the ads.

