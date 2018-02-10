“SNL” is not on tonight. “Saturday Night Live” Season 43 is officially on hiatus for the month. The NBC variety show is set to come back in March, but there are plenty of other things to watch on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Olympic Figure Skating (11:30 p.m., NBC) There won’t even be an “SNL” rerun this week. Instead, there will be live coverage of the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. See the figure skaters give it their all on Saturday night.

“Identity Thief” (10:15 p.m., FXM) Melissa McCarthy (who often portrays Sean Spicer on “SNL”) plays an identity thief in this 2013 comedy. Her latest victim (Jason Bateman) decides to track her down to confront her and fix his terrible credit.

“Fast Times at Ridgemont High” (10:55 p.m., Cinemax) After some questionable advice from Linda (Phoebe Cates), Stacy (Jennifer Jason Leigh) ends up in a love triangle with Mark (Brian Backer) and Mike (Robert Romanus). Meanwhile, another classmate (Sean Penn) faces off with a strict teacher in this 1982 teen flick.

“Friends With Benefits” (11 p.m., Comedy Central) After their relationships go south, Jamie (Mila Kunis) recruits Dylan (Justin Timberlake) decide they just want to have fun. They decide to have casual sex, but they swear they won’t start a relationship.

This R-rated 2011 rom com is not to be confused with “No Strings Attached,” another 2011 rom com with the same premise starring Kunis’ husband Ashton Kutcher and last week’s “SNL” host Natalie Portman.

“Couples Retreat” (11 p.m., Bravo) This 2009 romantic comedy focuses on four couples who want to work out their relationship on a special trip. Jason Bateman, Faizon Love, Kristin Davis, Malin Åkerman, Vince Vaughn and Kristen Bell star.

“American Reunion” (12:30 p.m., FXM) The third “American Pie” installment takes place at Jim (Jason Biggs) and Michelle’s (Alyson Hannigan) wedding. They just have to hope Stifler (Seann William Scott) doesn’t ruin their big day. The 2003 film is rated R.

“Charlie’s Angels” (11:14 p.m., Starz) Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore star in this movie adaptation of the 1970s TV show. The 2000 action comedy follows three top spies who have to save a kidnapped billionaire.

(Note: all times are EST.)

“SNL” Season 43 returns to NBC Saturday, March 3. Charles Barkley will host while Migos performs.

Photo: NBC