Forgot to shop for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? Well, it's not too late as there are plenty of stores that are open on Christmas Eve for getting last-minute shopping done. Few drugstores will also remain open on Christmas Day for any health issues. 

The following is a list of stores that are open on Christmas Eve.

Supermarket:

  • Aldi: Open at regular hours before closing at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
  • Publix: Open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Book store:

  • Barnes & Nobile: Open from 8 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 23. Christmas Eve hours are 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Retail Store:

  • Bed Bath & Beyond: Stores will be open from 7 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
  • Big Lots: Christmas Eve hours are 7 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Costco: Open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
  • Home Depot: Open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. until Christmas Eve when hours will be 8 a.m.- 5 p.m
  • Kroger: Stores will operate on normal schedules before closing at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.
  • Lowe's: Normal hours until closing at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.
  • Sam's Club: Stores will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas.
  • Toys R Us: Stores will be open from 6 a.m.-2 a.m. through Friday. On Friday, stores will open at 6 a.m. and remain open until 9 p.m. on Dec. 24.

  • Walmart: Stores will be open regular hours — including those open 24 hours a day — through Christmas Eve. Stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Electronics:

  • Best Buy: Open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Drug store:

  • CVS: Except those in Target stores, CVS Pharmacy will operate on its normal schedule on Christmas Eve and Christmas.
  • Rite Aid: Normal schedule before closing at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Christmas Day hours are 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
  • Walgreens: Select stores will be open until midnight through Dec. 24 with regular hours on Christmas day.

​​Departmental Store:

  • Dillard's: Open from 7 a.m.-midnight through Saturday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Christmas Eve.
  • Kohl's: All stores will be open for 24 hours before closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
  • Target: Stores will be open regular hours through Christmas Eve. Target will close at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Grocery:

  • Sprouts: Open regular hours until closing at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.
  • Albertsons: Open on Christmas Eve from 6 a.m.- 9 pm. and on Christmas from 6 a.m. until noon.
  • Giant: Stores close at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve; most will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Christmas.

  • Whole Foods: Whole Foods will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas.

The stores below are open Christmas Day. Always check with the local stores before leaving the house to visit them, just to make sure.

  • Sears
  • K-Mart
  • JCPenney
  • Family Dollar
  • CVS
  • Walgreens
  • Duane Reade
  • Rite Aid
 