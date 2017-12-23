Forgot to shop for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? Well, it's not too late as there are plenty of stores that are open on Christmas Eve for getting last-minute shopping done. Few drugstores will also remain open on Christmas Day for any health issues.

The following is a list of stores that are open on Christmas Eve.

Supermarket:

Aldi: Open at regular hours before closing at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Publix: Open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Book store:

Barnes & Nobile: Open from 8 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 23. Christmas Eve hours are 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Retail Store:

Bed Bath & Beyond: Stores will be open from 7 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Big Lots: Christmas Eve hours are 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Costco: Open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Home Depot: Open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. until Christmas Eve when hours will be 8 a.m.- 5 p.m

Kroger: Stores will operate on normal schedules before closing at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Lowe's: Normal hours until closing at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Sam's Club: Stores will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas.

Toys R Us: Stores will be open from 6 a.m.-2 a.m. through Friday. On Friday, stores will open at 6 a.m. and remain open until 9 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Walmart: Stores will be open regular hours — including those open 24 hours a day — through Christmas Eve. Stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Electronics:

Best Buy: Open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Drug store:

CVS: Except those in Target stores, CVS Pharmacy will operate on its normal schedule on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Rite Aid: Normal schedule before closing at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Christmas Day hours are 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Walgreens: Select stores will be open until midnight through Dec. 24 with regular hours on Christmas day.

​​Departmental Store:

Dillard's: Open from 7 a.m.-midnight through Saturday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Kohl's: All stores will be open for 24 hours before closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Target: Stores will be open regular hours through Christmas Eve. Target will close at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Grocery:

Sprouts: Open regular hours until closing at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Albertsons: Open on Christmas Eve from 6 a.m.- 9 pm. and on Christmas from 6 a.m. until noon.

Giant: Stores close at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve; most will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Christmas.

Whole Foods: Whole Foods will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas.

The stores below are open Christmas Day. Always check with the local stores before leaving the house to visit them, just to make sure.