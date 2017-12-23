Stores Open On Christmas Eve, Christmas Day 2017 For Last-Minute Holiday Shopping
Forgot to shop for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? Well, it's not too late as there are plenty of stores that are open on Christmas Eve for getting last-minute shopping done. Few drugstores will also remain open on Christmas Day for any health issues.
The following is a list of stores that are open on Christmas Eve.
Supermarket:
- Aldi: Open at regular hours before closing at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
- Publix: Open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.
Book store:
- Barnes & Nobile: Open from 8 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 23. Christmas Eve hours are 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Retail Store:
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Stores will be open from 7 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
- Big Lots: Christmas Eve hours are 7 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Costco: Open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
- Home Depot: Open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. until Christmas Eve when hours will be 8 a.m.- 5 p.m
- Kroger: Stores will operate on normal schedules before closing at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.
- Lowe's: Normal hours until closing at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.
- Sam's Club: Stores will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas.
- Toys R Us: Stores will be open from 6 a.m.-2 a.m. through Friday. On Friday, stores will open at 6 a.m. and remain open until 9 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Walmart: Stores will be open regular hours — including those open 24 hours a day — through Christmas Eve. Stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Electronics:
- Best Buy: Open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Drug store:
- CVS: Except those in Target stores, CVS Pharmacy will operate on its normal schedule on Christmas Eve and Christmas.
- Rite Aid: Normal schedule before closing at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Christmas Day hours are 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Walgreens: Select stores will be open until midnight through Dec. 24 with regular hours on Christmas day.
Departmental Store:
- Dillard's: Open from 7 a.m.-midnight through Saturday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Christmas Eve.
- Kohl's: All stores will be open for 24 hours before closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
- Target: Stores will be open regular hours through Christmas Eve. Target will close at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Grocery:
- Sprouts: Open regular hours until closing at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.
- Albertsons: Open on Christmas Eve from 6 a.m.- 9 pm. and on Christmas from 6 a.m. until noon.
- Giant: Stores close at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve; most will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Christmas.
Whole Foods: Whole Foods will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas.
The stores below are open Christmas Day. Always check with the local stores before leaving the house to visit them, just to make sure.
- Sears
- K-Mart
- JCPenney
- Family Dollar
- CVS
- Walgreens
- Duane Reade
- Rite Aid