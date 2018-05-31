A Southern California man was arrested on Tuesday for vandalizing a mural honoring nearly 200 local Mexican-American war veterans.

Eric Alan Cabrera, 20, of Garden Grove, has been accused of damaging the “Among Heroes” mural, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He faces two counts of felony vandalism and more than seven years in prison if convicted. Police arrested Cabrera in Anaheim on unrelated charges on Tuesday, according to Stars and Stripes.

The 20-year-old allegedly spray-painted blue graffiti on the exterior wall of the mural in Santa Ana on March 11. The artwork features almost 200 portraits of mostly Latino and Latina veterans who served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

Outstanding investigative work by SAPD in identifying the suspect who selfishly defaced the “Among Heroes” mural, which resulted in the announcement of felony vandalism charges at today’s press conference. @SantaAnaPD @OCDATony #neverforget #heroes #AmongHeroes pic.twitter.com/wJiLGbFKOS — Commander J Gonzalez (@CmdrGonz) May 29, 2018

Surveillance video shows Cabrera committing the crime and also captured his license plate which helped police track him down, according to Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin. Cabrera was arrested for a separate offense and later confessed to defacing the mural, KTLA reported.

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas told reporters during a news conference that the graffiti was deeper than vandalism. Cabrera "disrespected the heroes who made Santa Ana and Orange County proud by defending our country," he said.

"Many of these brave men and women have given up their lives while fighting for the freedoms that we’re here enjoying now," Rackauckas added.

The mural was a five-year project and became a staple in the Logan neighborhood, which is predominantly Latino. The city is raising money for the artist who created the piece to work on resorting it to its former appearance. The neighborhood has raised over $11,000 for the project.

Police believe Cabrera is a member of the Lopers street gang. He also tagged the exterior of a clothing store on March 12 and is accused of committing the crime on the gang’s behalf.

Cabrera was also charged with gang enhancement. He is expected to appear in court on June 6 for a pre-trial hearing.

