An Alabama elementary school teacher claimed she was asked to go home and change clothes after she came to class wearing a t-shirt bearing the phrase "just pray" on it. The incident drew public attention after the teacher wrote about it on social media.

Chris Burrell, who teaches third grade at Pearl Haskew Elementary School in Mobile County, said that on April 23 she opted to wear the shirt because it reminded her of Aubreigh Nicholas, a local 11-year-old girl who last year was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. Burrell said she purchased the shirt in support of "Aubreigh's Army," a fundraiser for the child.

Mobile County Public School Superintendent Martha Peek said the shirt had "violated the dress code policy, which states teachers and students cannot wear clothes that reflect certain beliefs," according to WALA, a Fox affiliate in Mobile, Alabama. The school’s principal asked that Burrell wear a different shirt or put on a sweater.

Peek explained the principal’s request stemmed from school policy, which prohibits teachers from wearing clothes that may promote a religion.

"So at the point of looking and seeing 'pray' on it, the principal said, can you put on a sweater or something, knowing that there are other people who object to that...we have to be cognizant of everyone's beliefs or everyone's thoughts in a public school," Peek told WALA.

Burrell, who shared the story on Facebook, said she was not thinking about religion when she picked the shirt out. Her now-deleted post reportedly garnered over 800 shares and hundreds of comments from supporters.

"I purchased this shirt to raise money for #AubreighsArmy. I thought it was fitting to wear today since my kids were testing,” Burrell wrote. "I didn’t think twice about it. I wasn’t trying to promote religion, it was just my Monday feel good shirt."

At the time, the school’s principal was reportedly unaware that the teacher’s shirt supported a cause. Burrell did not face further reprimand from the school.

"We're totally supporting [Aubreigh]," said Peek. "I think that this was just an unfortunate connection there. But still, the principal would have had to exercise her judgment."

There have long been questions as to what constitutes religious attire for teachers and what punishment they may face for breaking such rules. In March 2017, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts lifted a ban which prevented public school teachers from wearing religious garb.

