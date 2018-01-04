Authorities in Colorado identified the body found Friday as Natalie Bollinger, a 19-year-old woman who was reported missing last week. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

About two weeks before she went missing, Bollinger had filed a restraining order and posted a warning to friends and family on Facebook about an alleged stalker, People reported. Bollinger’s Facebook page is no longer available. People reported that she told her friends on the site that she had been in contact with a man who harassed her and made threats to her, her friends, and her family.

Police in the Denver suburb of Broomfield confirmed that the department was aware of a protective order by Bollinger against a man named Shawn Schwartz. According to CBS Denver, Bollinger claimed Schwartz drove across the county to see her, and “slept behind her work for weeks.”

Schwartz has been interviewed by investigators. Adams County Sheriff Michael McIntosh stated that the department is not ready to call anyone a suspect.

Bollinger was last seen at her home at about noon on Dec. 28. Twenty-six hours later, her body was discovered by a passerby in a wooded area in nearby Adams County, according to a release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department. The Adams County Police, aware of the missing person report from the Broomfield Police, alerted the Broomfield department and began working with them, said the release. The Broomfield coroner confirmed Tuesday that the body was Bollinger.

A GoFundMe page set up to cover the costs associated with Bollinger’s disappearance and funeral says, “This tragic loss of a beautiful 19 year old girl has been devastating for her family.”