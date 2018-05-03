Going to college in the United States is expensive, so a full-ride scholarship can be the difference between financial security and decades of debt after graduation. One North Carolina teen went above and beyond in her college application process and came out on top, WFMY-2 reported.

Jasmine Harrison of Greensboro, North Carolina, got accepted to a staggering 113 different colleges before she graduates high school later this month. On top of that, the 17-year-old accumulated more than $4.5 million worth of scholarships based on merit. She is expected to graduate with a 4.0-grade point average.

Wow! Greensboro teen accepted to 113 colleges, awarded $4.5 million in scholarships https://t.co/1ZIhULmMVI pic.twitter.com/d0dSNpdgJP — WFMY News 2 (@WFMY) May 1, 2018

How did she apply to that many schools without paying a large amount of money? After all, college application fees can get as high as $90 at some places, per CBS News. It turns out that Harrison was able to apply and get accepted to more than 100 schools without paying much at all, thanks to the resourcefulness of those around her.

She utilized the College Foundation of North Carolina College Application Week program to apply to several schools in the area for free. She also sent in applications to more than 53 historically black colleges and universities (or HBCUs) in one fell swoop using the Common Black College Application.

In total, she spent just $135 to help secure her future.

After all of that, she got full-ride scholarships to three HBCUs, ultimately settling on Bennett College in Greensboro. Bennett is a small four-year liberal arts college that only enrolls women. A number of accomplished black women have graduated from Bennett over the years. As a biology major, Harrison plans on becoming a NICU nurse after college.

Harrison’s story is reminiscent of Michael Brown, a Houston teen who got into every school he applied for earlier this year, including for Ivy League institutions. Thanks to hard work and high school accomplishments, he also received a number of full-ride scholarships. Attending college in the U.S. is notoriously expensive compared to some other countries.