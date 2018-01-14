A teenager was allegedly shot and killed by a friend during a scuffle over an iPhone, the victim's mother told local news.

Trevor Rhudd, 15, of Queens, New York, was found dead in the stairwell of an apartment complex at the Beach 41st Street Houses in Far Rockaway at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the New York Daily News reported. Authorities recovered a gun at the scene.

Trevor, also known as "Bubba," suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. Police found the victim's pants pockets turned inside out.

His mother, Annie Johnson, claimed that her son was killed by someone he knew, based on the call history on his smartphone.

"My son was being robbed for his phone by his own friend," she said. "The last number on my son's phone was from the same friend who killed him. He called my son from out of his home to take him around the other building to kill him. For a phone?"

Police showed Johnson surveillance footage from outside the building. She said that the four men in the video knew her son and lured him into an attack.

"His four friends, they walked him to the back, all four of them behind my son," Johnson said.

Miles Sutton, 31, was arrested after the incident and a gun was found on his person. Surveillance footage showed Sutton fleeing the scene, according to police. He was charged with evidence tampering, criminal possession of marijuana and criminal possession of a gun. The shooting is still being investigated.

A relative, who remained anonymous, said Trevor graduated from middle school and was headed to the ninth grade.

"He was a humble type of boy. Real quiet. He didn't talk much," the relative said. "If he was in any type of trouble we didn't know about it. I just don't understand it. I don't. Never heard him get loud and saw him in any arguments."

