A video released by Arizona's Mesa Police Department showed officers using force while arresting a teenage robbery suspect. On Thursday, authorities said two more Mesa police officers were placed on administrative leave amid investigation stemming from the arrest.

Police arrested a 15-year-old suspect May 17 after being called to a scene of an armed robbery. The teenager was charged with multiple counts, including armed robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The police launched an internal investigation and placed two of the officers involved on administrative leave after reviewing body camera footage.

The details on what happened between the officers and the suspect during the arrest are yet to be released by the police department.

A press conference is scheduled for Friday by Mesa's chief of police who plans to talk about the department's policies and training procedures moving forward.

The latest video comes amid another incident where a Mesa police officer repeatedly punched and hit a man before pulling him to the ground while other officers surrounded him. The video of this incident was released Tuesday, sparking outrage.

The incident took place May 23 in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa. The man, 33-year-old Robert Johnson, was “verbally defiant and confrontational.” Mesa police released the report, along with footage from police-worn cameras, raising criticism over the handling of the incident.

Johnson's attorney, Benjamin Taylor, said his client was not a threat. Johnson was charged with disorderly conduct and hindering prosecution.

“Mr. Johnson did not put himself in this light. Mesa police put him in this light. Mr. Johnson did not ask to be the face of police brutality,” Taylor said. “This is not a race issue. This is a culture issue. A police culture issue that has to change. It can happen to any one of us when we have an encounter with the police and it should not.”

