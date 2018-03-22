Tiffany Trump is back on the market. The 24-year-old daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump and ex-wife Marla Maples has called it quits with boyfriend of two years, Ross Mechanic.

A source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly on Wednesday that Trump, a Georgetown University law student, and her New York-based beau have decided to split after two years of being together. The breakup reportedly happened last fall, but they managed to keep it a secret until now.

A close friend of the exes disclosed that their split was pretty “cordial.” It appears there wasn’t any third party involved and the breakup was simply caused by Trump’s ardent drive for her studies. “She’s taking law school seriously,” their friend said on why the two went their separate ways.

Trump started attending Georgetown last August. She went to Italy in mid-July for some quality time with her mother before returning for the orientation. The location of her school is also advantageous for her since it’s just a few minutes away from the White House.

The silent breakup explains why the last time that Trump shared a photo of her now ex-boyfriend on Instagram was in July 2017. Two months prior, Trump showed her support for Mechanic during the latter’s graduation at the University of Pennsylvania. At the time, she posted a photo of them holding each other by the hand while smiling for the camera. She captioned the snap: “Walking into adulthood.”

In February, The Washington Post published a story on how Trump and Mechanic may have already broken up based on the latter’s social media activities. One of the proofs cited by the outlet was Mechanic’s Instagram photo in January that showed him with a girl named Carly Berns at the Museum of Modern Art.

Another evidence cited was Mechanic’s Valentine’s Day post with Berns. The news outlet also took notice of how Mechanic used a heart emoji in his caption for another museum picture he took with the same girl. Mechanic has since made his Instagram account private after getting a lot of questions and comments about his and Trump’s relationship, according to Cosmopolitan.

Photo: Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows