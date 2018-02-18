New parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been overjoyed by the arrival of their baby girl, Stormi Webster. However, the two of them have shared very little details about their daughter to the world.

After leaving the nightclub Poppy, a paparazzi from TMZ decided to ask Scott how his baby is doing. They were all surprised when the Houston rapper answered: “She’s beautiful.”

A source close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan earlier told People that Scott “has been great” with the baby and is “very sweet with his daughter.”

He’s also doing well in his relationship with Jenner, but the two have no plans to move in just yet. “Kylie and Travis are not officially living together,” added the insider. “He has his own place. They are co-parenting though, and things are going great. They are together and happy.”

“They’re not in rush,” continued the source. “They’re just enjoying their little family.”

Jenner and Scott began dating in April 2017, shortly after the lip kit mogul split from her on-again, off-again boyfriend of nearly three years, Tyga. While Jenner’s relationship with Tyga has been plagued by cheating rumors and drama, her relationship with Scott has been smooth-sailing.

“Kylie had a lot of trust issues with Tyga,” explained the source. “He was her first love and she was obsessed with him, but she never felt like she could trust him 100 percent. With Travis, things got really serious fast, even though she was still getting over Tyga.”

Right now, Jenner is still talking to her ex-boyfriend. This is what Tyga revealed during an appearance on the morning show “Everyday Struggle” last Wednesday. There, the 28-year-old rapper told DJ Akademiks and Nadeska Alexis that he and Jenner “communicate here and there.”

It was definitely a painful blow for Tyga to lose Jenner, but he said that there is “no bad blood” between them.

“Did Kylie really [expletive] you up like that man?” DJ Akademiks asked him.

“You just get older, you get me?” Tyga answered. “It was a relationship in front of the world, and that was it.”

“She has her new life, I have my new life and that’s it. There’s no bad blood, no problems,” he continued. Photo: Getty Images/Bob Levey