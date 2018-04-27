Colby Covington is not an admirer of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's fighting style.

Nurmagomedov (26-0) made a name for himself in the UFC by taking his opponents to the ground and mauling them with the unbeaten Russian yet to lose a round, let alone a fight in the octagon.

However, Covington — whose All-American wrestling pedigree also sees his fights mostly take place on the ground — believes if Nurmagomedov was to move up to the welterweight division, he would not have his way like he does with the 155-pounders.

"I think [Khabib’s style] works for the little lightweight division, but that sh-t doesn’t fly at welterweight," Covington said, as quoted on Bloody Elbow. "You’ve got a real All-American wrestler, not some sambo dude, so if he comes up to welterweight, he’s going to get his head dunked and b---s put on his forehead just like the rest of them."

"The Eagle" most recently defeated short-notice opponent Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision at UFC 223 to become the lightweight champion in another display that saw his opponent get mauled on the ground, though the contest was kept standing much longer than Nurmagomedov's usual fights.

Regardless, the outspoken and brash Covington (13-1) is still not a fan and claims he is a more complete fighter than Nurmagomedov, having watched his UFC 223 fight multiple times.

"I don’t think he's that impressive. He couldn’t even finish a real estate agent. That's f—king sad," Covington added, referencing Iaquinta's second job. "I watched the fight a couple of times. [Khabib] just goes forward and looks for takedowns and pressure. He doesn’t have any striking power. He’s not a well-rounded fighter like myself. I can beat people on the feet; I can beat people on the ground. It doesn't matter."

"Guys have a lot more to worry about when they’re fighting me than they do fighting Khabib. He’s just one-dimensional. I’m the most well-rounded fighter on the planet," he added.

Covington will have a chance to prove just that when he takes on arguably his toughest opponent yet in Rafael Dos Anjos for the interim welterweight title at UFC 225 in Chicago, Illinois. Coincidentally, Dos Anjos was another victim of Nurmagomedov's when the two met in a lightweight contest back in 2014.

The winner of the UFC 225 co-main event will ideally be next in line to face welterweight champion Tyron Woodley once he is completely recovered from his shoulder surgery. Woodley last defended his strap against Demian Maia via unanimous decision at UFC 214 in July last year which is where he tore his right labrum.

UFC 225 takes place at the United Center in Chicago on June 9 with Australia's Robert Whittaker defending his middleweight title against Yoel Romero in the main event. Local favorite and former WWE champion CM Punk will also have his second professional fight when he takes on Mike Jackson.