An alleged military video of an unidentified aircraft was released Friday by the Stars Academy of Arts and Science — an organization resolved to identify unknown objects in aerospace.

The video, which was obtained by the Stars Academy from proper “reporting channels,” and was titled “Go Fast,” shows an unidentified object moving at warp speed above the ocean surface. While the academy refused to go into the detail about the channels of procurement, they said the release of the video was approved by the United States' Department of Defense (DoD).

The footage was captured by the pilots of an F/A-18 Super Hornet combat jet off the U.S. East Coast in 2015.

Last year in a report by the New York Times, Pentagon acknowledged they shelved a program in 2012 that was devoted to identifying unknown space objects claiming there "were other, higher priority issues" that deserved funding.

Since then, the academy that includes Luis Elizondo — former head of the now obsolete Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program in Pentagon — have been relentlessly working towards the initiative shelved by the pentagon.

"These are just three videos now that have come out that everybody's looking at," Elizondo said, referring to the other videos released last year. "But there is far more compelling evidence that I was privy to that — you know, I think you're looking at the tip of the iceberg."

While Elizondo acknowledged the video captured by the jet was not necessarily of "a little green space alien," he said they couldn’t rule anything out.

"It could be anything, so I wouldn't rule anything out, and that's why I think we need to look at it," Elizondo said. "I mean it could be Russian. It could be Chinese. It could be little green men from Mars. We don't know what the hell it is."

According to the report, the Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program was launched in 2007 because of Nevada's former Sen. Harry Reid's intense interest in the subject. The program was shut down by the Pentagon in 2012, but the New York Times reported certain anomalies were still being investigated within the DoD.

"The Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program ended in the 2012 timeframe," Pentagon spokesman Tom Crosson told CNN. "It was determined that there were other, higher priority issues that merited funding and it was in the best interest of the DoD to make a change."

Sen. Reid told the New York Times that $22 million funding for the program came from black money, meaning the funds set aside for classified operations. However, the funding ceased as the program was deemed irrelevant.

Reid said, “I’m not embarrassed or ashamed or sorry I got this thing going,” during a recent interview in Nevada. “I think it’s one of the good things I did in my congressional service. I’ve done something that no one has done before.”