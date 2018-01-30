A Nevada Air Force sergeant is the focus of an investigation after a profane online video she made against lower-ranking officers went viral, officials said Monday.

Tech. Sgt. Geraldine Lovely, of the 99th Force Support Squadron, was removed from her supervising position after footage of a rant went viral Sunday, officials at the Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas announced, according to the Las Vegas Sun.

Lovely can be heard in the video saying that she has issues with lower-ranking "black females" who she claimed "constantly" had an attitude. Lovely has since removed the video. An alternate version of the clip, however, garnered over 1.1 million views on Facebook as of Monday. In it, Lovely can be seen wearing an Air Force uniform.

"It pisses me the f—k off that they have no respect and constantly have an attitude," Lovely exclaimed in the since-deleted video. "What the f—k is up with that?"

"They’re talking down to me. I’m trying to tread lightly as a higher-ranking (non-commissioned officer) to not blow the f—k up and start a fight club," she continued. “Everytime I f—king talk to them, it’s like I’m just some stupid a— girl that doesn’t even deserve to be talked to as a person."

Lovely, who worked at the base’s fitness center as an administrator posted the video but deleted it after she received backlash suggesting her opinion was racist. Officials opened an investigation into the matter and are weighing disciplinary actions against Lovely.

"This is inappropriate and unacceptable behavior in today’s society & especially for anyone in uniform. Leadership is aware and is taking appropriate action," Maj Chris Sukach of Nellis Public Affairs wrote on Facebook regarding the video.

Base officials hoped to use the incident as a way to "continue a dialogue with our Airmen about the topic of good order and discipline."

Nellis Air Force base, constructed in 1941, is a United States Air Force installation in Nevada housing military schools and training facilitates. The station offers air combat and close air support exercises. The area is 55.17 percent Caucasian, 23.20 percent African American and 7.02 percent Asian, according to a demographic report.

Photo: Getty Images