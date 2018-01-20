An Army Apache helicopter crashed Saturday during a usual training mission at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.

The pilot and the co-pilot were killed, confirmed Lt. Colonel Jason S. Brown, army spokesman at the Pentagon, according to a Fox News report. The crash occurred at 1 am UTC (8pm EST).

Brown in a statement said, “The cause is currently under investigation and next-of-kin notifications are ongoing, therefore we can provide no further details at this time.”

According to information given by another un-named official, the Apache helicopter was engaged in a “readiness training exercise” during the time of the incident.

The official also stated the helicopter was of the army’s 4th Infantry Division, which was situated in Fort Carson, Colorado, and was deployed in California as a part of a routine training rotation in the Mojave desert in the state.

Major General Randy A. George, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, said, "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of two 4th Infantry Division Soldiers at the National Training Center today. Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to their families and friends during this difficult and painful time. ... The loss of any Soldier truly saddens everyone here at the Mountain Post and it is a tremendous loss to the team," according to a report by KKTV, a CBS-affiliated television station.

The incident was the first known accident for the army in 2018.

Photo: JOHN THYS/AFP/Getty Images

Although the crash happened just some hours after the government shutdown, officials clarified that had no connection with the accident.

The AH-64 Apache helicopter consisted of rockets pods, 30mm chain gun and was also armed with hellfire missiles, the report stated.

According to a report by Reuters, the AH-64 Apache helicopters are made by Boeing. The report stated the company signed five-year deal worth $3.4 billion in 2017, to manufacture Apache helicopters for the U.S. Army and for an un-named foreign organization.

A press release on Boeing's official website said the company builds the helicopters in Mesa, Arizona. The company built a variation of the Apache helicopter known as "E." The press report stated the company sold this variant to seven customers outside the U.S.

Fifteen nations other than the U.S. have used Apache helicopters in the last three decades, the report stated.