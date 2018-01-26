A Department of Defense contract for $23,657,671 awards Boeing, the maker of the highly customized Boeing 747-200B models that compose the two Air Force One planes, to replace refrigerators and "chillers."

The complex "bespoke equipment requirements" of the plane's interior design and electrical system are said to be the reason behind the massive pricetag -- and not just price gouging on behalf of Boeing, Defense One first reported. The two jets are labeled "Air Force One" depending on whether or not President Trump is onboard, and both have been in service since 1990. The seemingly petty requirements for refrigeration -- such as the need to have enough food onboard to last all crew and passengers several weeks -- also adds to the hefty cooling bill.

Although Trump has shown his knack for eating fast food while flying, Air Force One requirements show that at least 3,000 meals must be on the planes at all times. The meals are kept in massive cooling units below the passenger cabin, as Travel & Leisure reports.

"Although serviced on a regular basis, reliability has decreased with failures increasing, especially in hot/humid environments," Air Force spokesman Ann Stefanek told Defense One.

The current refrigerators on the plane are nearly 27 years old and new chillers are set to be installed by engineers with high-level security clearance by October 2019. In December 2016, Trump claimed he would cancel the creation of Boeing's new 747-8 models becuase "costs are out of control."

But for now, Trump's Diet Coke and KFC are set to cool on the taxpayer dime.