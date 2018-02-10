Valentine’s Day is almost here, which means it’s time to indulge in tasty chocolate covered treats. While there’s no shame in heading to your local drug store or supermarket to pick up some sweets for your sweetheart, rolling up your sleeves to make a homemade surprise will surely impress your Valentine.

Opting to make dipping chocolate for strawberries, candies, cookies, and other treats as opposed to buying them from a store is not as difficult as it may seem. All you need to do is gather some basic ingredients and follow a few simple instructions.

Those new to making chocolate dipping sauce may want to consider trying out this recipe from the Food Network.

You will need the following:

6 ounces semisweet chocolate

3 ounces white chocolate

2 medium, heatproof bowls

2 medium saucepans

Sheet pan

Rubber spatula

Parchment or waxed paper

Wire rack

Heavy plastic bag, a piping bag or a fork

How To:

Dipping chocolate can be made on the stovetop, which requires time and attention, or in the microwave.

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Stovetop:

1. Separately chop the semisweet chocolate and white chocolate into small pieces, placing them into two heatproof medium bowls.

2. Fill two medium saucepans with a couple inches of water and bring to a simmer over medium heat.

3. Turn off the heat and place the two bowls of chocolate over the water to melt. Use the rubber spatula to stir the chocolate until it is smooth.

4. Once the chocolates are completely melted and smooth, remove from the heat. You are now ready to dip your treats!

5. To dip fruits like strawberries and cherries, line a sheet pan with parchment or waxed paper. Holding the fruit by the stem, dip it into the chocolate and lift. Slightly twist the fruit to allow any excess chocolate to fall back into the bowl.

6. Once satisfied, set the fruit on the paper and repeat for the remaining treats.

7. To drizzle chocolate on fruit, dip a fork into the white chocolate and drizzle the white chocolate over the dipped fruit. You can also place the melted white chocolate in a plastic bag and cut off a tiny piece in the corner in order to drizzle the chocolate.

8. Once it has been completed, the strawberries can be placed aside so the chocolate can set, this will take about 30 minutes.

9. To cover cookies in dipping chocolate, place the cookie into the chocolate and use a fork to remove the treat.

10. Transfer the cookies to a wire rack over a sheet pan and allow them to set, this will take around 40 minutes.

Microwave:

If you’re not interested in spending too much time in the kitchen, making dipping chocolate in the microwave is also a speedy alternative to melting chocolate on the stovetop. In this case, you will place the six ounces of chopped chocolate in a bowl and heat it in the microwave at half power for 1 minute. From there, you will stir the chocolate and heat it for another minute or until it has completely melted.