It's Valentine's Day 2018, and couples around the world are searching for ways to express their love and affection for one another. Chocolates, soft toys and flowers are easy, but finding the right words to share with that special someone on Valentine’s Day can be a challenge at times.

For those who are searching for the right words to say, below are 20 Valentine’s Day quotes to share with your significant other and loved ones.

"If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you." – A. A. Milne

"You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams." – Dr. Seuss

"The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart." – Helen Keller

"If I had a flower for every time I thought of you…I could walk through my garden forever." – Alfred Thompson

"We are all a little weird. And life is a little weird. And when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall into mutually satisfying weirdness — and call it love. True love." – Robert Fulghum

"I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you." – Paulo Coelho

"When love is not madness, it is not love." – Pedro Calderon de la Barca

"Love is a canvas furnished by Nature and embroidered by imagination." – Voltaire

Photo: Getty Images