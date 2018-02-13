What’s love without a little humor? It is quite easy to be cynical about a day that is dedicated to love, couples and relationships so why not add a little hilarity to Valentine’s Day whether you’re celebrating it with someone special or not.

So, celebrate this Valentine’s Day with a collection of funny quotes about romance, dating, love and marriage. Check them out below:

1. “If love is the answer, could you rephrase the question?” – Lily Tomlin

2. “What the world really needs is more love and less paperwork.” – Pearl Bailey

3. “If you can stay in love for more than two years, you're on something.” – Fran Lebowitz

4. “Obviously, if I was serious about having a relationship with someone long-term, the last people I would introduce him to would be my family.” - Chelsea Handler

5. “Before you marry a person, you should first make them use a computer with slow Internet service to see who they really are.” - Will Ferrell

6. “Oh, here’s an idea: Let’s make pictures of our internal organs and give them to other people we love on Valentine’s Day. That’s not weird at all.” - Jimmy Fallon

7. “I wanted to make it really special on Valentine’s Day, so I tied my boyfriend up. And for three solid hours, I watched whatever I wanted on TV.” - Tracy Smith

Photo: Getty Images / Shammi Mehra

8. “Marry a man your own age; as your beauty fades so will his eyesight.” - Phyllis Diller

9. “Stop waiting for Prince Charming. Get up and find him. The poor idiot might be stuck in a tree or something.” – Unknown

10. “If you feel sad that you stay alone during Valentine‘s day, just remember that nobody loves you on any of those other 364 days of the year.” – Unknown

11. “It’s good to know that my Valentine’s Day as a single person is anyway more romantic than married ones.” – Unknown

12. “If your sister is alone during Valentine’s day, you may comfort her by saying that 80 percent of your socks are single but you have never seen them crying because of that.” – Unknown

13. “Valentine’s Day has gotten blown way out of proportion. Valentine’s Day just used to be for your girlfriend or your wife but now everyone’s like, ‘Oh, Happy Valentine’s Day!’ I even got a Valentine’s Day card from my grandmother. How ridiculous is that? We stopped having sex years ago!” - Greg Giraldo

14. “The jewelry stores say, ‘Tell your wife you love her with a diamond,’ while wives tell you they love you with, ‘OK, but just because it’s Valentine’s Day.’” - George Lopez