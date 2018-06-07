A mother in Southern Florida uploaded a video on Monday showing her son playing with an inflatable alligator while a real gator lurked just a few feet away from the child.

Video of the incident posted on Facebook by Nicole Mojica shows the moment when her 6-year-old son Timmy had a close encounter with the alligator in the backyard of their Orlando home. The footage amassed over 37,000 views as of Thursday.

In the 53-second clip, Timmy can be seen playing on a Slip and Slide while his mother informs him that she is recording him. He then walks over to her holding his giant alligator while she encourages him to continue to play. Unbeknownst to the mother and her child, an alligator was lurking a few feet away.

"I saw the brown chair move. Oh my God... Never would I expect [an alligator] so close to us," Mojica told WFTV. "They say they are afraid. Well, he wasn't. And he went down the slip n' slide and into the pond."

Mojica said she was shocked to see the alligator was so close to her son after she reviewed the footage. No one was hurt during the incident.

"We check the pond frequently and kids can not go near water," Mojica said, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “Never imagined a gator wanting to join and play."

Mojica and her family live in Lake Nona and said she posted the video on her Facebook page to show how alligators are an issue in the area.

"Never in my life have I been so scared," she wrote. "This thing was watching us the whole time from the side of my house."

May and June are typically alligator mating season which means the reptiles will be roaming around more than usual. The state is home to an estimated 1.3 million alligators, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

