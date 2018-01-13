Hawaiians had a harrowing 38 minutes Saturday morning, as a false missile threat notification was sent to the state’s residents via various emergency alert systems, including text messaging and TV banners. It was confirmed to be a false alarm caused by human error less than an hour later, but that did not stop Hawaiians from preparing for the worst.

For example, this video showed a group of people putting their children into a storm drain as a makeshift bomb shelter. The video shows a man pointing at a storm drain or sewer manhole opening indicating that she should take shelter inside.

Hawaiian governor David Ige confirmed it was simply a matter of someone pressing the wrong button during a shift change.